Food & Drink

KFC's Chicken and Waffles are back for a limited time

EMBED <>More Videos

Chicken and waffles is now being sold at a fast food restaurant!

Chicken and waffles are back at KFC.

After the company says it experienced "immense demand" for the food item, it will be available starting Saturday through April 29.

The popular combination is comprised of extra crispy fried chicken tossed in with thick Belgian waffles and a side of Mrs. Butterworth's syrup.

Customers can order chicken and waffles several different ways.

For $5.49, you can get one breast fillet, two-piece thigh and drum, or three-piece tenders with one waffle and a side of Mrs. Butterworth's syrup.

The Big Basket Meal is $7.99, which includes two waffles and two servings of syrup, with a choice of two-piece white meat, three-piece dark meat or four-piece tenders.

You can also get it in sandwich form for $5.99 or as part of a combo meal for $7.99, which comes with potato wedges and a soft drink.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A dubs waffles fries most popular menu item
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonfoodiewaffleskfcu.s. & worldchicken
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Girl,5 , killed in Englewood house fire
Dan Ryan shut down for hours Friday morning after woman shot in car
WATCH LIVE: R. Kelly to appear in court to request permission to travel to Dubai
The 60: Free pet adoptions this weekend
Project Unicorn: The glitter shooting prosthetic arm
Chicago AccuWeather: Fair skies, cool temps Friday morning
Jimmy Carter becomes longest living U.S. president of all time
Show More
Violent robberies at Green, Blue Line trains
Protest expected outside DCFS Friday over death of 2-year-old
Henry Pratt shooting victim's family sues ISP
Texting and driving bans prevent ER visits, study finds
Mom of 5 donates uterus to anonymous woman
More TOP STORIES News