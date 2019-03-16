krispy kreme

Krispy Kreme brings back green doughnuts for St. Patrick's Day weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Krispy Kreme offering green original glazed donuts this weekend

What's better than a pot o' gold? Maybe free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a year!

This weekend, Krispy Kreme is offering green original glazed doughnuts as well as a chance to win free doughnuts for a year.

Through Sunday March 17, the doughnut chain is offering a green version of their classic glazed treat.



Every purchase earns someone a chance to win a golden pass - that means one free dozen original glazed donuts per month until St. Patrick's Day 2020.

Here's how you can find your local shop.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkgreenholidayfree foodkrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KRISPY KREME
Krispy Kreme bringing back green doughnuts for St. Patrick's Day
Conversation doughnuts fill heart-shaped hole left by Sweethearts
How to get a free Krispy Kreme dozen this week
Krispy Kreme selling dozen doughnuts for $1 with purchase of another dozen Wednesday
TOP STORIES
St. Patrick's Day 2019: How to watch Chicago River dyeing, parade
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Police looking for 5 suspects in connection with stabbing of CTA employee
I-57 temporarily closed after shooting between vehicles; 1 injured
Students in Chicago, across the world protest warming, pleading for their future
New bill could force ISP to perform rapid DNA testing to solve backlog
New Zealand shootings prompt heightened security at Chicago area mosques
Show More
Cascade Drive-In closes after 30 years in West Chicago
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, dry and chilly Saturday
Sources: Gambino boss shook hands with killer before shooting
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls collecting donations for March for Kids Campaign
Ancient remedy may offer new hope for pancreatic cancer
More TOP STORIES News