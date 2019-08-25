Chicago's Latino Gourmet Food & Spirits Festival brings together top Latino chefs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Latino Gourmet Food & Spirits Festival brings some of the world's most recognized Latino chefs to Chicago for a unique collaboration of food, spirits and cooking demonstrations.
Latin food lovers will be able to taste, smell and watch some of the world's greatest chefs cook up some tasty treats!
Chef Carlos Gaytan from Tzuco joined ABC7 to cook up a dish he's featuring at the festival.
Find festival details below:
When: August 23-25 at
Where: Latinicity in Block 37 at 108 N. State Street in Chicago
Hours: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Admission: $50
For more details, visit www.chicagolatinfoodfestival.com.
