Naperville Ribfest: July 3-6

By Rachel Davis
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Naperville Ribfest kicks off on July 3rd.

The wildly popular food festival features some of the best ribs around, plus live music and a 4th of July celebration.

Event Information: Naperville Ribfest

Date: July 3-6, 2019

Hours: Noon -10 p.m. daily

Address:Knoch Park, Naperville IL

Admission/ Ticket Prices: Tickets as low as $5 South Park only and $30 Concert Venue

For more information visit www.ribfest.net.
