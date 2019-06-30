Naperville Ribfest: July 3-6

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Naperville Ribfest kicks off on July 3rd.
The wildly popular food festival features some of the best ribs around, plus live music and a 4th of July celebration.
Event Information: Naperville Ribfest
Date: July 3-6, 2019
Hours: Noon -10 p.m. daily
Address:Knoch Park, Naperville IL
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Tickets as low as $5 South Park only and $30 Concert Venue
For more information visit www.ribfest.net.
