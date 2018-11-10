HUNGRY HOUND

Napoli Per Tutti brings authentic Neapolitan pizza to Schaumburg

By
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) --
You've got to check a lot of boxes in order to be called a true "Neapolitan" pizza. The crust has to be made with "00," a finely milled flour from Italy; there's gotta be San Marzano tomatoes, preferably from near Mt. Vesuvius; there must be fior di latte, or fresh, mozzarella; and of course, it has to be baked in a wood-burning oven that reaches temps north of 900 degrees.

All of these boxes are checked at Napoli Per Tutti in Schaumburg, where a former cook from Ravenswood's Spacca Napoli makes the pies.

"Flour, tomatoes, cheeses. And also you have to have a really good oven," said co-owner and Chef Henry de Leon. "Everything comes together, not just one item. It's everything. We use Caputo flour, 00 blue, and for cheese we use Grande that is from Wisconsin. It's really, really good."

The pizzas take about 90 seconds to bake. Beware, those of you used to crispy, crunchy crusts - this is a wetter pie, softer in the middle and on the edge. There's no getting it "well done."

There are several flavors to choose from, including prosciutto or crumbled sausage with rapini and smoked mozzarella.

Once the pies are drizzled with a bit of olive oil, de Leon stretches them ever-so-gently around the base of a pizza peel and promptly transfers them to the oven, where that stone deck starts baking it instantly.

de Leon said even though this softer, wetter style of pizza may not be as well known here, once guests get a look - and a whiff - things change.

"As soon as they see the plate with the pizza, they getting in love, and they see the steam and they smell the flavors," he said. "The simplicity in this pizza is the best."

Here's another sign to show you just how authentic the Neapolitan pizza is here at Napoli Per Tutti: The dough is so delicate that you get the pizza served whole and cut it yourself at the table to preserve the integrity of the crust as long as possible. That's a trick the chef got when he was working at Spacca Napoli in Ravenswood.
Napoli Per Tutti
181 Barrington Rd., Schaumburg
224-653-9464
https://napolipertutti.com/

In Steve's Extra Course Video, he takes a look at one of the pizzeria's non-pizza options: homemade gnocchi (it's a daily special only).

EMBED More News Videos

In Steve's Extra Course Video, he takes a look at one of the pizzeria's non-pizza options: homemade gnocchi (it's a daily special only).

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhungry houndpizzaSchaumburg
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HUNGRY HOUND
Extra Course: Napoli Per Tutti
Pan Artesanal combines French and Mexican flavors for unique pastry experience
Extra Course: Pan Artesanal
Friistyle Chicago gives Belgian-style frites a local twist in Bronzeville
More hungry hound
FOOD & DRINK
Two-minute 'bao' down
Chew On This: Taco in a Bag
Here are the 5 newest food and drink spots to open in Chicago
Play or celebrate at Aubergine, a new Logan Square events space
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Hobart man wanted in death of his 80-year-old father; considered armed and dangerous
25 dead in California wildfires
Trump threatens to pull federal funding for California wildfires
Two-minute 'bao' down
Armed robber tracked down after using Uber Eats on stolen phone
Man shot on Red Line train near Cermak-Chinatown stop
Chicago AccuWeather: Blustery and very cold
Hines VA Hospital holds Veterans Day event to honor those who served
Show More
7-Eleven clerk charged with hate crimes after chasing customers with knife
Cold temperatures, strong winds hit Chicago
Puppy is recovering after being tragically abused by owners
Naked man jumps in couple's bed after break-in: Police
Museum Campus salutes vets with free days
More News