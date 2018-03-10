Open Outcry brings fresh take on beer, pizza to Beverly

Open Outcry Head Brewer John Brand got his start with home brewing and self-education. At Open Outcry, he experiments every day.
"The term "open outcry" is the term to describe the style of trading on the floors of the Futures Exchanges, and that was the industry I worked for a long time," Brand said. "I felt like the name told my story."
Now Brand oversees an ambitious lineup of about a dozen beers on tap.
Some are aged in wooden casks from Michigan; others are sent directly to large bright tanks that sit behind the bar.
"We like all styles here, we experiment with all different types of styles," Brand said. "What we're getting some street cred for now is our New England-style IPAs, which is becoming to be known as a hazy, juicy IPA. Very cloudy beer, full-bodied, ton of citrus notes."
If you can't make up your mind, order a flight.
Hearty, homemade salads and sandwiches, like braised beef and caramelized onions with two cheeses on griddled country bread and a side of garlic aioli, are on hand to accompany the beer.
Pizzas are the true heart of the kitchen, and a clear favorite - almost every table ordered one when our Hungry Hound visited.
Fresh tomato sauce and garlic is spread thin over dough that's been fermented for 24 hours. Choose from any number of toppings, like large discs of pepperoni and fresh ricotta topped with provolone and mozzarella.
Then, watch it go into a wood-burning oven to bake for about two minutes.
Serious beer geeks will appreciate the availability of 32-ounce crowlers in cans. Simply choose your beer, and they'll can it before your eyes in a seaming machine purchased a few months ago.
"In that time, we've filled thousands of crowler cans and sent them out to people's living rooms all over the neighborhood," Brand said.
With a wood-burning Neapolitan pizza oven and ten to 12 beers on tap...what other reason do you need to visit Beverly?
In Steve's Extra Course video, he takes a look at one of the massive desserts on the menu at Open Outcry.
Open Outcry Brewing Co.
10934 S Western Ave
(773) 629-6055
http://www.openoutcrybrewing.com/