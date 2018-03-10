HUNGRY HOUND

Open Outcry brings fresh take on beer, pizza to Beverly

EMBED </>More Videos

Open Outcry Brewing Company brings beer and pizza to Beverly. (WLS)

By
The annual South Side Irish Parade steps off Sunday, but if you want something other than Guinness to wash down your fish and chips, Beverly's Open Outcry Brewing Company is worth a try.

Open Outcry Head Brewer John Brand got his start with home brewing and self-education. At Open Outcry, he experiments every day.

"The term "open outcry" is the term to describe the style of trading on the floors of the Futures Exchanges, and that was the industry I worked for a long time," Brand said. "I felt like the name told my story."

Now Brand oversees an ambitious lineup of about a dozen beers on tap.

Some are aged in wooden casks from Michigan; others are sent directly to large bright tanks that sit behind the bar.

"We like all styles here, we experiment with all different types of styles," Brand said. "What we're getting some street cred for now is our New England-style IPAs, which is becoming to be known as a hazy, juicy IPA. Very cloudy beer, full-bodied, ton of citrus notes."

If you can't make up your mind, order a flight.

Hearty, homemade salads and sandwiches, like braised beef and caramelized onions with two cheeses on griddled country bread and a side of garlic aioli, are on hand to accompany the beer.

Pizzas are the true heart of the kitchen, and a clear favorite - almost every table ordered one when our Hungry Hound visited.

Fresh tomato sauce and garlic is spread thin over dough that's been fermented for 24 hours. Choose from any number of toppings, like large discs of pepperoni and fresh ricotta topped with provolone and mozzarella.

Then, watch it go into a wood-burning oven to bake for about two minutes.

Serious beer geeks will appreciate the availability of 32-ounce crowlers in cans. Simply choose your beer, and they'll can it before your eyes in a seaming machine purchased a few months ago.

"In that time, we've filled thousands of crowler cans and sent them out to people's living rooms all over the neighborhood," Brand said.

With a wood-burning Neapolitan pizza oven and ten to 12 beers on tap...what other reason do you need to visit Beverly?

In Steve's Extra Course video, he takes a look at one of the massive desserts on the menu at Open Outcry.

EMBED More News Videos

In Steve?s Extra Course video, he takes a look at one of the massive desserts on the menu at Open Outcry.


Open Outcry Brewing Co.
10934 S Western Ave
(773) 629-6055
http://www.openoutcrybrewing.com/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodbeerpizzahungry hound
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HUNGRY HOUND
Uncle Mike's Place offers Filipino breakfast in Ukrainian Village
Scandinavian treats abound at Lost Larson in Andersonville
Extra Course: Lost Larson
Palace Grill celebrates 80 years as a West Loop favorite
Vienna Beef still provides Chicago's hot dogs after 125 years
More hungry hound
FOOD & DRINK
Bar stools and brews: Get to know 3 of Chicago's newest pubs
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
British tech company seeks Assistant Director of Cheese
Taste of Havana cocktail bar and eatery debuts in Logan Square
New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News