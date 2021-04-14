The Original Rainbow Cone opening Lombard location soon

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- A sweet Chicago staple is coming to the suburbs: The Original Rainbow Cone is opening a Lombard location.The new location will open at 498 E. Roosevelt Road on May 5.The Original Rainbow Cone serves ice cream featuring unique flavors and textures, including the famous five-flavor combination of chocolate, strawberry, palmer house, pistachio and orange sherbet, sliced - not scooped - "Rainbow Cone," sundaes and milkshakes.Rainbow Cone has been serving smiles since 1926, the company said. Its original location is in Chicago's South Side Beverly neighborhood.The Lombard location will be Rainbow Cone's second brick-and-mortar store, following a seasonal kiosk at Navy Pier. In addition to a new location, Rainbow Cone is also adding four new ice cream trucks to the lineup, including one available for private events.The suburban location will have a patio, drive-thru and new menu options."As we work to expand our locations and showcase our new adventures, we are excited to share our love for Rainbow Cone with even more communities," said Lynn Sapp, co-owner and granddaughter of Rainbow Cone's founder.To celebrate the grand opening, Rainbow Cone will be hosting a social media giveaway on its Instagram and Facebook for three lucky winners to receive free ice cream for a year. The winners will be announced on May 3, two days before the grand opening.For more information, visit