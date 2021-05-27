ice cream

Rainbow Cone ice cream trucks to return to Chicago, suburbs this summer

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Original Rainbow Cone opens 2nd location in Lombard

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Back by popular demand, Rainbow Cone ice cream trucks could soon be rolling through your neighborhood.

Four vans will be traveling around Chicago and the suburbs all summer. Each one is named after the colorful layers that make up the famous Rainbow Cone.

RELATED: This iconic ice cream cone will blow your mind-- and it's not even scooped!
EMBED More News Videos

This super stacked ice cream cone will make you scream for ice cream.



You can follow the rainbow trucks with their new tracker site.

The iconic ice cream shop's original location has been open in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood for 95 years. Other locations include Navy Pier, Lombard and an upcoming location in Darien.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagobeverlylombarddarienrainbowfood truckice cream
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ICE CREAM
Rainbow Cone 2nd location opens in Lombard
How Blue Bell became a Texas icon!
Rainbow Cone coming to Lombard soon
Beloved Long Island soda shop may be closing its doors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kevin Clark, drummer in 'School of Rock,' struck, killed by driver while biking in Avondale
COVID vaccine hesitancy could dash Chicago's big reopening plans
Suspect blames mystery men for Mollie Tibbetts murder
How to find summer travel deals on flights, car rentals, more
Missing woman ID'd as person found dead in car in Lakeview
Federal lawsuits allege brutality against protesters by Chicago police
Refugee family from Congo reunites in Chicago
Show More
Supt. Brown outlines new CPD foot chase policy
'Cruella' director on big, brash movie perfect for return to theaters
Madigan's former aide indicted for allegedly lying to grand jury
Chicago Weather: Cooler with increasing clouds
City Council delays vote on renaming Lake Shore Drive after DuSable
More TOP STORIES News