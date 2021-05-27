Rainbow Cone ice cream trucks to return to Chicago, suburbs this summer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6337447" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This super stacked ice cream cone will make you scream for ice cream.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Back by popular demand, Rainbow Cone ice cream trucks could soon be rolling through your neighborhood.Four vans will be traveling around Chicago and the suburbs all summer. Each one is named after the colorful layers that make up the famous Rainbow Cone.You can follow the rainbow trucks with theirThe iconic ice cream shop's original location has been open in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood for 95 years. Other locations include Navy Pier, Lombard and an upcoming location in Darien.