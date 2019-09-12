Taco Bell is rolling out new vegetarian menu

You're never going to look at our menu the same. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) September 11, 2019

Taco Tuesday is about to go vegetarian. Taco Bell is rolling out a new section of its menu dedicated to meatless items.These foods will have a green emblem showing its American Vegetarian Association Certification.Two new meatless items will also be introduced, bringing the total number of vegetarian dishes to more than a dozen.Customers can also substitute beans for meat on any item.The vegetarian options are being rolled out at every Taco Bell location.