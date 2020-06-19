Food & Drink

These restaurants are celebrating Juneteenth with $6.19 food deals

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- In celebration of Juneteenth, many local businesses and restaurants are offering deep discounts

The booming website BlackPeopleEats.com promotes black-owned eateries across the Chicago area.

In honor of Juneteenth, the website creator Jeremy Joyce has put together something extra special for anyone with an appetite. He has partnered with more than 70 restaurants for the inaugural Juneteenth Restaurant Celebration, where customers are offered different food specials for $6.19 or $16.19 for larger orders.

"This is important because it's going to help revitalize the black dollar in the black community," Joyce said. "So, we want all of us to join us this weekend as we all celebrate Black owned restaurants for Juneteenth."

RELATED: What is Juneteenth? The history behind the holiday celebrating the end of slavery
EMBED More News Videos

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.



Whether you are a connoisseur of black cuisine or you're finally ready to give it a try, visit BlackPeopleEats for dozens of Juneteenth specials.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoholidaydealsrestaurantrace in americaconsumerjuneteenth
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Juneteenth march planned for downtown
What is Juneteenth? Its history, celebrations and future
Study finds COVID-19 virus strain unique to Chicago
Indiana Dunes beaches crowded with Illinois day trippers
Drug cartels find ways to operate during COVID-19 pandemic
Carol Mosey Braun of DuSable Museum reflects on meaning of Juneteenth
Chicago not meeting most deadlines on police reforms, monitor says
Show More
Chicago area residents stranded in Yemen during escalating COVID-19 crisis
Boy, 5, among victims shot in Back of the Yards: CPD
Mayor Lightfoot calls controversial CTU tweet 'racist'
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, hot, not too humid Friday
Gov. Pritzker signs new remote learning legislation as COVID-19 cases top 134K
More TOP STORIES News