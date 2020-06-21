Farmers markets, local farms have some of the best strawberries the Midwest has to offer, use them to make shortcake

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strawberry season in the Midwest is one of the shortest of the year. Here's what to do with those fresh, local strawberries:
Steve's Strawberry "Shortcakes"
Ingredients
Fresh, local strawberries
4 Tbsp sugar (or 2 Tbsp granulated sugar + 2 Tbsp powdered sugar)
1 cup heavy cream
Biscuit, old fashioned donut, sugar cookie (all optional)
Thoroughly wash berries and remove stems. Sprinkle at least 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar over your berries and let sit for at least 15 minutes.
Split biscuit/donut/cookie in half, place on baking sheet and into 350 oven for 5 - 7 minutes.
Puree about a cup of berries in a blender to create your sauce.
Whip/beat heavy cream with whisk or hand blender (or stand mixer) with two tablespoons of powdered sugar (or granulated if you don't have the powdered) until cream is stiff.
Assemble as you wish! There is no rule here, just combine in a bowl or on a plate with as much sauce or cream as you like. I like crumbling up biscuit or donut in bowl, then topping with strawberries, then cream then sauce.
Johnson Farm Produce
8960 E. Ridge Rd., Hobart, IN
219-962-1383
https://johnsonsfarmproduce.com
Other Places to Find Strawberries Now:
Green City Market (Lincoln & Clark)
Wed. and Sat., 7 am - 1 pm
www.greencitymarket.org
Lincoln Square Farmer's Market (Lincoln & Leland)
Tues. 7 - 7:30 a.m. (seniors); 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. and Thurs. 3:30 - 4 p.m. (seniors); 4 - 8 p.m.
http://www.lincolnsquare.org/farmers-market
Sunday Market at Daisies
2523 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-661-1671
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
https://www.daisieschicago.com/sunday-shop/
INDEPENDENT MARKETS IN THE CITY:
www.chicagocitymarkets.us
CITY-RUN MARKETS:
WEDNESDAYS
Pullman City Market
11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
July 1-October 28,7am-1pm
La Follette Park City Market
1333 N. Laramie Ave.
July 29-September 16,2-7pm
Roseland City Market
138 W. 109th St.
@LavizzoElementary School
August 26-October 28,2:30-5:30pm
THURSDAYS
Austin Town Hall City Market
5610 W. Lake St.
July 16-September 17,1-6pm
SATURDAYS
Division Street City Market
30 W. Division St.
June 20-October 31,7am-12pm
Printers Row City Market
700 S. Dearborn St.
July 11-October 24,7am-1pm
West Humboldt Park City Market
in partnership with NHS Chicago
3601 W. Chicago Ave.
June 13-October 3,10am-2pm
Englewood City Market
1219 W. 76th St.
@ Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Roller Skating & Bowling Center
July 18-September 19,10am-2pm
SUNDAYS
BronzevilleCity Market
4700 S. King Dr.
July 12-September 13,12-4pm
