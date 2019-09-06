Food & Drink

White Claw Hard Seltzer confirms nationwide shortage of popular drink

White Claw Hard Seltzer says there is a nationwide shortage of the popular alcoholic beverage.

The company suggests it became a victim of its own success, with demand taking off faster than expected.

White Claw sales spiked at almost 300% in July compared to the same month last year.

According to Nielsen data, the company clinched more than half of the country's total hard seltzer sales during the Fourth of July week.

The company says it's working to increase supply, but no word yet on when store shelves will be fully restocked.
