Coronavirus Chicago: Wrigley Field serving as food packing, distribution center for COVID-19 relief

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wrigley Field is being used as a food packing and distribution center as part of the COVID-19 relief efforts.

Volunteers from the Lakeview Food Pantry are packing groceries and other essential items in the ballpark's concourse. Then on Saturday, the public distribution to those most affected will take place from noon to 2 p.m.

The Hotel Zachary across the street will also reopen to provide accommodations for healthcare workers from Advocate Masonic Medical Center through April 30.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be there Thursday afternoon when the Cubs give a tour Thursday afternoon.
