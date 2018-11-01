FOOD & DRINK

Wrigleyville Taco Bell not dead yet: Demolition pushed back to early December

The infamous Wrigleyville Taco Bell got an extended lease on life Thursday.

The infamous Wrigleyville Taco Bell got an extended lease on life Thursday.

Located across the street from Wrigley Field at 1111 W. Addison, the beloved fast food restaurant was supposed to close on Halloween and be demolished Nov. 1, as a developer purchased the property and is planning to build a big retail center in the restaurant's place.

But ABC7 Eyewitness News learned Thursday that demolition day was pushed back to the first week of December.

Frequented by Cubs fans and late-night partiers alike, those visiting the restaurant last month shared fond memories of the Cubs-themed taco joint.

"Pretty much any night of the week you come here, you grab a couple of tacos and it is a festival of people watching like none other," said Aaron Kasper, who lives nearby.

"It's always a great time here," said Avi Sajnani, another neighborhood resident. "We're just going to miss it a lot."

