La Grange Park's JJ McCarthy expected to be top 10 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

LAGRANGE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- JJ McCarthy, who hails from La Grange Park, Ill., is expected to be chosen in the first 10 picks of Thursday' NFL Draft.

"I think he's a role model for all of us. Even myself. To see the way he conducts himself with children and people outside of football. He's just a quality individual," said La Grange Park Mayor Jim Discipio.

The town is celebrating their hometown hero, hanging banners from light poles around town. McCarthy has come home frequently, hosting football camps for kids including 7-year-old Greyson Korineki, whose father sponsored the banners.

"You don't get to see that kind of inspirational individual often and he's in our backyard," said Jason Korineki.

The town could not be more proud. McCarthy played for Nazareth Academy, wining a state championship in 2018. His coach said he recognized McCarthy's talent early on, but there was something else.

"More importantly the way he comported himself off the field. The classroom. Even kids who didn't follow football rooted for him because he was such an unassuming humble kid," said coach Tim Racki.

Much of La Grange Park will be cheering him Thursday night at draft watch parties around town, including at his high school and right here down the street from his parent's house in the Hop District.

The NFL Draft airs on ABC7 Chicago starting at 7 p.m. Thursday night.