Ford City shooting: Person shot in head, critically injured in Ross parking lot, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was critically injured in a Monday afternoon shooting in a parking lot near the Ford City Mall, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Ross parking lot at 7600 South Cicero Avenue at about 5:30 p.m., police said. A male person of an unknown age was shot in the head.

Police said the victim was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

