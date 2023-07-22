The program offers free advanced driver training to teens and their parents.

Ford Driving Skills for Life brings free course for young drivers, parents to Guaranteed Rate Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Ford Driving Skills for Life program, which provides free advanced driver training to teens and their parents, will be stopping at Guaranteed Rate Field this weekend.

The program is a hands-on driver training with professional instructors. Young drivers will learn how to improve their skills in four key areas that are critical factors in vehicle crashes: hazard recognition, vehicle handling, and speed and space management.

The program also focuses on the dangers of distracted and impaired driving.

Newly licensed drivers or teens who hold a valid learner's permit or driver's license can participate in the free program.

Morning sessions will run from 7:30 a.m. to noon and afternoon sessions will run from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field, located at 333 W. 35th St.

According to the Ford Driving Skills for Life website, the program is in its 19th year. It has run programs in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and across 46 countries around the world.

For more information and to register for one of the sessions, visit drivingskillsforlife.com.