9 former patients not immune to diseases following investigation into Evergreen Park pediatrician who purposely failed to vaccinate children

By
EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Nine patients of now-deceased Evergreen Park pediatrician, Dr. Van Koinis, have learned they were never vaccinated.

The news comes one month after the Cook County Sheriff's office revealed that the south suburban doctor left a suicide note suggesting he was opposed to vaccinating children.

ABC7 Chicago spoke to one mother who has since learned her 5-year-old is one of those patients that was never vaccinated.

"He had colds nonstop his whole, between 1.5 to 3 [years old]. He was hospitalized for colds, bronchitis, just different things. He caught everything," said Linda.

Last fall, the sheriff's department found a three-sentence suicide note when they discovered Dr. Koinis's body in a Palos Township forest preserve. In the note, Koinis expressed regret for taking "horrible actions."

"Our first response was, 'OK, we've got to let people know but we don't want to terrorize people,'" Sheriff Tom Dart said. "So we kept trying to find ways to narrow the group."

Koinis worked in a solo practice out of a Southwest Side office building.

Linda said on several occasions, she was in the examination room watching her son take a needle. The doctor told her he favored homeopathic remedies but gave her what she wanted.

"He walked in with usually two syringes. They did have liquid in them, [but] he did not draw from a vial," Linda recalled.

Sheriff Dart's investigation has led him to believe, that in addition to the doctor's ambivalence towards vaccinations, he allowed anti-vaxxers to use his professional stamp of approval to skirt the law.

The doctor's 2,500 patient records have been taken over by another pediatric practice, which is urging former patients to contact them and get tested.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
evergreen parkchicagocook countyvaccinessafety
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Chicago, bringing Ill. total to 11
Chicago hotel, restaurant industries hit hard by COVID-19 cancellations
How to change your travel plans amid COVID-19 concerns
Man killed at Barrington Hills Airbnb ID'd
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
Family violates COVID-19 quarantine by visiting school dance, officials say
$25K reward offered for information in armed robbery of postal worker
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy morning, then clearing Tuesday
Fugitive arrested after 29 years on the run
COVID-19 concerns may be impacting early voting
1st grade teacher tries to buy an 'eight ball' of meth while at school, authorities say
Doctors report spike in anxiety due to COVID-19 but urge calm, perspective
More TOP STORIES News