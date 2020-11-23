barack obama

Former President Obama surprises thousands of CPS students in virtual assembly

All CPS high school students and teachers received a digital copy of his new book, "A Promise Land"
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former President Barack Obama surprised thousands of students in Chicago Monday.

They were told a special speaker would be at a virtual assembly, and when they tuned in Obama was there.

RELATED: Barack Obama announces new memoir 'A Promised Land' due out after 2020 election

He's also gave free digital copies of his new memoir "A Promised Land" to CPS' 105 thousand high schoolers and teachers.

During the virtual assembly, it was also announced that a follow-up conversation will be held in the coming weeks in early 2021, and will once again be available for live-stream for all CPS students and teachers to tune in.

The book is said to be a deeply personal account of history in the making during his time in office. "A Promised Land" sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours, the Associated Press reported.

Students and teachers can access the book at CPS' internal website library.cps.edu.
