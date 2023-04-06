Police video shows Indiana officers pull family of 6, including baby, from fire

Family told Frankfort, IN officers they were trapped with baby inside

FRANKFORT, Ind. -- Indiana police officers rescued a family of six, including a baby, from a fire early Monday morning.

According to Frankfort PD, three officers were first to arrive to a house fire in the 800-block of Hawthorne Avenue on Monday around 2 a.m., WRTV reported.

Through a window on the second floor, occupants yelled down to officers saying they were trapped upstairs due to the fire and smoke. They also told police there was a baby inside.

From there, as you can see in the video the police department released, officers went to work.

Sgt. Andrew Snyder, Officer Freddy Martinez and Officer Madison Douglass scaled a ladder to a second-story window.

First the baby came out, then the rest of the occupants.

The city of Frankfort is showing gratitude for the life saving measures the officers took.

"I am very proud of these officers for their quick, heroic actions," Frankfort Police Chief Scott Shoemaker said. "They will be honored by the police department at a later date."

All three were nominated and received the Medal of Valor for the service.

