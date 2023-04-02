A roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois killed 1 and injured more than 40 others.

'I couldn't save him': Son recounts final moments before father killed in in Belvidere roof collapse

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WLS) -- Family and friends of Frederick Livingston, Jr. gathered outside of the Apollo Theatre Saturday in his honor.

His son Alex said he was standing right next to his father when the roof collapsed, crushing him during the concert.

"I couldn't save him," Alex said.

A son's heart is now left shattered, recounting the final moments he spent with his father before he was crushed under heavy bricks and debris.

"It happened so fast, man. That dude raised me since I was 2 years old," Alex tearfully said.

The 50-year-old was inside Belvidere's Apollo Theatre during a Friday night heavy metal concert when the roof collapsed as a devastating storm rolled through.

"I just remember seeing all these people lifting the roof off of the people. And just trying to pull people out and seeing somebody not moving being pulled out was terrifying," said concert-goer Christina Johnson.

Outside the venue, high winds tore down the theater's marquee, with bricks littering the street.

Doorbell video recorded the storm as it tore through the area.

The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday that it was an EF-1 tornado, traveling nearly 28 miles through three different counties.

"If I didn't get to that door and grab the handle, I would've been gone," said Brian Bzzinski, who lives across from the theater.

Band members spent the day moving out their equipment that was left overnight as crews cleared out the debris from the now-condemned Apollo Theatre.

"It's just devastating. We can't believe - of all people, why him," said Livingston's longtime friend, Debbie Dunlap.

A decades-old building is now the site of pain, heartache and unthinkable loss.

"Having him gone was a total shock, knowing that he was the only one in the fatalities out of 260 people," said another longtime friend and relative, Michael Tinerella.

Officials said more than 40 concertgoers were hurt. Some of them are still in the hospital with critical injuries.