California gas station collapses after fire breaks out

A devastating fire in Kingsburg has destroyed three businesses, including a well-known gas station.

KINGSBURG, Calif. -- Multiple fire crews worked to fully contain a fire that caused a convenience store at a gas station in Kingsburg, California to collapse.

Firefighters responded to calls of a fire at a Kwik Korner around 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

Kingsburg fire crews were the first to arrive on scene and learned workers at the station's mini-mart tried to use extinguishers to put out a small fire in the back room.

Firefighters evacuated the building and then went inside to track down the source of the fire. Crews could not find the origin of the fire and called for more resources.

As backup arrived, the flames grew and were visible on the roof of the mini-mart.

Crews from around the area joined in the fight.

Firefighters tried to stop the blaze from inside and outside the store until they determined the building was unsafe.

The building collapsed just before 6:30 p.m. after crews moved to fight the flames from the outside.

It's unknown if anyone was hurt.

The building housed three separate businesses, according to fire officials.

The public was asked to stay away from the area as crews worked to put out the flames.