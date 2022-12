United Church of Hyde Park to hold free holiday concert

Holy Vessel's Christmas concert starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at United Church of Hyde Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A church in Hyde Park is giving back to the community with a free holiday concert.

There will be a Christmas raffle with gift card prizes and holiday snack bags will be handed out after the concert.

United Church of Hyde Park is located at 1448 E. 53rd Street in Chicago.