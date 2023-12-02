Chicago businessman Willie Wilson spending Saturday giving out $333K worth of free gas, groceries

We have a list of all his stops
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago businessman Willie Wilson will be out Saturday with another round of giveways.
He's providing 5,000 people with $50 food coupons that must be used the same day at least 21 grocery stores in the city and suburbs.
Wilson is also holding another gas and grocery giveaway on a first-come, first-serve basis. Everyone will receive $50 in free gas.
"Our citizens continue to struggle with high food, gas, rent and utility costs. I am committed to helping our citizens put food on their table during this season," said. Wilson.
Additionally, Wilson plans to visit Cook County Jail where he says approximately 520 individuals are in custody. He said he's providing them with $25 on their books to purchase commissary items.
-BP, 750 N. Wells
-Citgo, 1745 W. Foster
-Citgo, 1345 N. Pulaski
-Super Save, 48 E. Garfield Blvd.
-Citgo, 2801 W. 59th Street
-Marathon, 340 S. Sacramento
-Citgo, 7601 S. Jeffrey Blvd.
-BP, 7850 S. King Drive
-Mobil, 850 E. 63rd Street
-Amoco, 4402 W. Roosevelt Road
-BP, 342 E. 35th Street
-Mobil, 1201 W. 87th Street
-*Exxon, 10644 S. Halsted
PFM #01 - 57th & Kedzie
5724 S. Kedzie Ave.
Chicago, IL 60629
PFM #02 - 47th & Kedzie
4700 S. Kedzie Ave.
Chicago, IL 60632
PFM #03 - 43rd & Pulaski
4343 S. Pulaski Rd.
Chicago, IL 60632
PFM #04 - West Lawn Market
5838 S. Pulaski Rd.
Chicago, IL 60629
PFM #05 - 118th & Ave O
3448 E. 118th St.
Chicago, IL 60617
PFM #06 - Cermak & Rockwell
2526 W. Cermak Rd.
Chicago, IL 60608
PFM #07 - Calumet City
1968 Sibley Blvd.
Calumet City, IL 60409
PFM #08 - Evergreen Park
3720 W. 95th St.
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
PFM #09 - Oakbrook Terrace
17w675 W. Roosevelt Rd
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
PFM #10 - Madison & Western
2333 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60612
PFM #11 - Bridgeview
10280 S. Harlem Ave.
Bridgeview, IL 60455
PFM #12 - Oak Park
259 Lake St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
PFM #13 - Willowbrook
840 Plainfield Rd.
Willowbrook, IL 60527
PFM #14 - Wheaton
151 Rice Lake Square
Wheaton, IL 60189
PFM #15 - Glen Ellyn
880 Roosevelt Rd.
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
PFM #16 - Lemont
1100 State St.
Lemont, IL 60439
PFM #17 - Matteson
4233 Lincoln Highway
Matteson, IL 60443
Pete's Produce (11:00am)
1411 W. 87th Street, Chicago, IL
Pete's Produce (11:00am)
1543 E. 87th Street, Chicago, IL
Seafood City Supermarket (11:30am)
5033 N. Elston, Chicago, IL
Shop & Save Market (12:00pm)
6312 N. Nagle Avenue, Chicago, IL