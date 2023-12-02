Chicago businessman Willie Wilson spending Saturday giving out $333K worth of free gas, groceries

We have a list of all his stops

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago businessman Willie Wilson will be out Saturday with another round of giveways.

He's providing 5,000 people with $50 food coupons that must be used the same day at least 21 grocery stores in the city and suburbs.

Wilson is also holding another gas and grocery giveaway on a first-come, first-serve basis. Everyone will receive $50 in free gas.

"Our citizens continue to struggle with high food, gas, rent and utility costs. I am committed to helping our citizens put food on their table during this season," said. Wilson.

Additionally, Wilson plans to visit Cook County Jail where he says approximately 520 individuals are in custody. He said he's providing them with $25 on their books to purchase commissary items.

Participating Gas Stations

-BP, 750 N. Wells

-Citgo, 1745 W. Foster

-Citgo, 1345 N. Pulaski

-Super Save, 48 E. Garfield Blvd.

-Citgo, 2801 W. 59th Street

-Marathon, 340 S. Sacramento

-Citgo, 7601 S. Jeffrey Blvd.

-BP, 7850 S. King Drive

-Mobil, 850 E. 63rd Street

-Amoco, 4402 W. Roosevelt Road

-BP, 342 E. 35th Street

-Mobil, 1201 W. 87th Street

-*Exxon, 10644 S. Halsted

All Pete's Fresh Markets (PFM) Start at 10:00am

PFM #01 - 57th & Kedzie

5724 S. Kedzie Ave.

Chicago, IL 60629

PFM #02 - 47th & Kedzie

4700 S. Kedzie Ave.

Chicago, IL 60632

PFM #03 - 43rd & Pulaski

4343 S. Pulaski Rd.

Chicago, IL 60632

PFM #04 - West Lawn Market

5838 S. Pulaski Rd.

Chicago, IL 60629

PFM #05 - 118th & Ave O

3448 E. 118th St.

Chicago, IL 60617

PFM #06 - Cermak & Rockwell

2526 W. Cermak Rd.

Chicago, IL 60608

PFM #07 - Calumet City

1968 Sibley Blvd.

Calumet City, IL 60409

PFM #08 - Evergreen Park

3720 W. 95th St.

Evergreen Park, IL 60805

PFM #09 - Oakbrook Terrace

17w675 W. Roosevelt Rd

Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

PFM #10 - Madison & Western

2333 W. Madison St.

Chicago, IL 60612

PFM #11 - Bridgeview

10280 S. Harlem Ave.

Bridgeview, IL 60455

PFM #12 - Oak Park

259 Lake St.

Oak Park, IL 60302

PFM #13 - Willowbrook

840 Plainfield Rd.

Willowbrook, IL 60527

PFM #14 - Wheaton

151 Rice Lake Square

Wheaton, IL 60189

PFM #15 - Glen Ellyn

880 Roosevelt Rd.

Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

PFM #16 - Lemont

1100 State St.

Lemont, IL 60439

PFM #17 - Matteson

4233 Lincoln Highway

Matteson, IL 60443

Pete's Produce (11:00am)

1411 W. 87th Street, Chicago, IL

Pete's Produce (11:00am)

1543 E. 87th Street, Chicago, IL

Seafood City Supermarket (11:30am)

5033 N. Elston, Chicago, IL

Shop & Save Market (12:00pm)

6312 N. Nagle Avenue, Chicago, IL