officer involved shooting

Fresno police kill woman who had a mental health issue, an ax, and a knife

FRESNO, Calif. -- A Fresno police officer shot and killed a woman in downtown Fresno Saturday morning.

They got a call after 9 a.m. about a suicidal woman at an upstairs apartment on Stanislaus and C St., just west of Highway 99.

Chief Dyer says the husband told officers she was trying to kill him and he pointed officers towards the 33-year-old woman, who they discovered was armed with a large ax.

Officers started to leave and called for a crisis negotiator, but as they walked away from the second-floor apartment, the woman swung the ax and hit the door.

Dyer says she then grabbed a knife and chased the officer, who shot her when she was about four feet away.

They rushed her to the hospital, but she died.

This is the second officer-involved shooting for Fresno police in 2019. Chief Dyer says he's already reviewed video from the officer's body-worn camera.

The officer has been with the Fresno Police Department for about 18 months and worked as an officer in Oakland before moving to the Valley. He'll go on administrative leave during the investigation.

This story is still developing and Action News will bring you updated details as we confirm them.
