Front door smashed at Zumiez store in the Loop, Chicago police say

The front door of a Loop Zumiez store was smashed Friday night. This is the third time in eight months Zumiez has been broken into or vandalized.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man smashed in the glass on the front door of a clothing store in the Loop Friday night, Chicago police said.

It happened at the Zumiez at the corner of State and Madison streets around 10:15 p.m.

Nothing was taken from inside the store, which sells skate and snow apparel, and no arrests have been made. Police said the man fled when witnesses saw him.

RELATED: Smash-and-grab robbers target Gucci store on Magnificent Mile, Chicago police say

This is the third time in eight months this "Zumiez" has been vandalized or broken into.

Area Central detectives are investigating the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopbreak invandalismclothingskiingskateboarding
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police shoot man in Grand Red Line station, caught on video
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
Man accused in McDonald's child sex assault previously deported: DHS
Kim Foxx, Democratic challengers face off in Cook County State's Attorney debate
Bicyclist killed in Garfield Park hit-and-run crash
Daughter of Chicago's public enemy No. 1 'El Mencho' charged in cartel case
Cars burglarized outside Wicker Park school: CPD
Show More
Man arrested after 'randomly' punching women in the Loop: CPD
Pizza Shop Lets You Pay by the Weight
Saturday is Leap Day! What you should know about Feb. 29
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm-up starts with a sunny Saturday
What is the zipper merge?
More TOP STORIES News