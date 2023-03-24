An unruly passenger was removed on a Frontier Airlines flight from Miami.

Unruly passenger accused of biting, kicking police as she was dragged off plane in Florida

MIAMI -- An unruly passenger was placed under arrest after behaving badly on a plane in Miami.

Police say she got into an argument with another passenger.

The flight crew asked her to leave the Frontier Airlines flight, but she refused, so they called the police.

Once under arrest, police say she struggled, kicked, scratched, and bit the officers.

They had to physically carry her across the tarmac in Miami.

The incident happened during the boarding process for Flight 2326 from Miami to Philadelphia.

Simone Bryna Kim, 24, of Texas, now faces several felony and misdemeanor charges.

Frontier released a statement saying, "Yesterday, during the boarding process for Flight 2326 from Miami to Philadelphia, two customers got into a verbal altercation which resulted in one of the customers being asked to deplane. Upon her refusal, assistance was requested from local law enforcement. We defer to the Miami-Dade Police Department for additional information."