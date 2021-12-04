CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Frozen - The Musical" is warming up holiday audiences at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.
She's on fire with icy intrigue, but Caroline Bowman took an intermission from her role singing out as the Snow Queen "Elsa" to catch up with ABC7's Hosea Sanders.
"I think right now, everybody has something they need to let go of," Bowman said. "I think it gives the audience permission to let it go. And they see this character let her hair down, literally, and pull her shoulders back and own her power and step into her power and it gives them permission to do the same thing. To have these two, strong, powerful, complicated women in a Disney musical where they save each other, where the two women are the source of power. Love conquers all, but this love is between two sisters, this familial love, rather than the prince rescuing the princess."
Bowman's husband, Austin Colby, is also part of the cast!
"Doing the show with my husband is the greatest gift," she said. "When we both got the part, we're gonna go together, we're gonna bring our dog. I love Chicago, we have been looking forward to being in Chicago since the start of the tour. Doing Frozen around the holidays, it feels like it's a wonderful show to bring here right now."
Caroline and the cast will be melting hearts in "Frozen" until the curtain comes down on January 22.
"Frozen - The Musical" tickets are on sale now at BroadwayinChicago.com.
'Frozen' musical returns to Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre
FROZEN THE MUSICAL
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News