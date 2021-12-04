frozen the musical

'Frozen' musical returns to Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre

By and Marsha Jordan
EMBED <>More Videos

'Frozen' musical heating up Cadillac Palace Theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Frozen - The Musical" is warming up holiday audiences at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

She's on fire with icy intrigue, but Caroline Bowman took an intermission from her role singing out as the Snow Queen "Elsa" to catch up with ABC7's Hosea Sanders.

"I think right now, everybody has something they need to let go of," Bowman said. "I think it gives the audience permission to let it go. And they see this character let her hair down, literally, and pull her shoulders back and own her power and step into her power and it gives them permission to do the same thing. To have these two, strong, powerful, complicated women in a Disney musical where they save each other, where the two women are the source of power. Love conquers all, but this love is between two sisters, this familial love, rather than the prince rescuing the princess."

Bowman's husband, Austin Colby, is also part of the cast!

"Doing the show with my husband is the greatest gift," she said. "When we both got the part, we're gonna go together, we're gonna bring our dog. I love Chicago, we have been looking forward to being in Chicago since the start of the tour. Doing Frozen around the holidays, it feels like it's a wonderful show to bring here right now."

Caroline and the cast will be melting hearts in "Frozen" until the curtain comes down on January 22.

"Frozen - The Musical" tickets are on sale now at BroadwayinChicago.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopentertainmentfrozen the musicalarts & culturefamilytheaterbroadway in chicago
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FROZEN THE MUSICAL
'Frozen' musical's wardrobe as magical as its story
Broadway in Chicago musicals to return this fall
'Frozen' opens in Australia, offering hope to Broadway's future
10-year-old star of 'Frozen' on Broadway shifts focus to charity
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Show More
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
More TOP STORIES News