Lake Zurich High School wins competition to be among 1st schools performing 'Frozen the Musical'

Elsa and Anna are ready to bring "Frozen" to the stage in Lake Zurich.

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (WLS) -- The music is familiar, and the story well-known to most Disney fans.

Elsa and Anna are ready to bring "Frozen" to the stage in Lake Zurich. The high school won a competition to become the only school in Illinois to get to do the show.

"Everything about the show is beautiful, so it's great," said Naveah Bos, who plays Anna.

"It definitely has been challenging just because it's so well-known, and people have these expectations of how Elsa's supposed to sound and how it's supposed to be," said Nicole Rogus, who plays Elsa.

But the actors said they bring their own personalities to the characters. The production includes a live orchestra and a cast of more than 60, including younger students from the elementary and middle schools in the district.

"Frozen" was released 10 years ago, when many of these high school students were the prime target audience for the movie.

"It's really exciting to see the students come alive because they have grown up with the story," Theatre Director Tom Skobel said. "Telling the story with them has been the most rewarding part."

The competition to win the right to do the show was fierce. Schools had to fill out an elaborate application.

Lake Zurich included plans to share the show with underserved communities. Saturday night's performance will include sign language for the hearing impaired.

"Disney obviously wants to have schools that are going to do a good job with their amazing work, and I think we showed them through past performances we could do that," House Manager Cindy Malin said.

Lake Zurich High School has never had a show that sold out all performances before. They even added two extra shows for "Frozen," and it all sold out within a matter of hours, including Wednesday night's opening.

A livestream is available to purchase for Saturday and Sunday's shows.