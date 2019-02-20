Funeral for intern killed in Aurora shooting to take place Wednesday

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --The first funeral for one of the victims of the Aurora workplace shooting will take place Wednesday.
Trevor Wehner, 21, was the intern who was killed on his first day at the Henry Pratt Company.
His visitation starts at 2 p.m. with his funeral to follow at 7 p.m. at Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home in Sheridan.
Four others, Vicente Juarez, Clayton Parks, Josh Pinkard and Russell Beyer, were also killed in the shooting last Friday.
On Tuesday, officials spoke about how Aurora plans to move forward as a community.
Mayor Richard Irvin was joined by the chiefs of the Aurora Fire and Aurora Police departments, as well as officials with volunteer groups like the American Red Cross that are providing support in the wake of the tragedy. Irvin said the city is doing everything they can to come together and stand strong, and are focused on supporting one another as they recover.
Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said she has met personally with each of the victims' families, and called it one of the hardest things she's ever had to do. Irvin said they plan to attend the funerals of all five victims
In a Facebook Tuesday morning, Ziman said, "It's been 96 hours since I heard the call go out over our radios and listened to the incident unfold. I was on my way to the scene when I listened to the first officer advise he'd been shot. And then the next one. And then everything went dark around the edges. Every time an officer was hit, another went in. No one retreated."
The city has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims' families.