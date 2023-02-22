After begging her parents to visit a friend's house in Galena Park, the 14-year-old and two other teens were killed by her friend's stepdad before turning the gun on himself.

'It wasn't fair': Family of 14-year-old killed in murder-suicide at friend's house speaks out

GALENA PARK, Texas -- The family of a 14-year-old girl says she was at the wrong place at the wrong time when she was shot to death at her friend's home in Galena Park, Texas.

Laisha Perez begged her mother to stay at her friend's house on Saturday evening, according to her family members. A few hours later, she was found shot to death.

ABC13 law enforcement sources identified the suspect as 38-year-old Humberto Valdez-Saldana. According to the sheriff's office, he shot and killed his girlfriend's two daughters and sexually assaulted her 12-year-old daughter. Perez, a friend who just happened to be there, was also shot.

Her family held a fundraiser on Tuesday as they were forced to come up with funeral expenses for Perez.

Her cousin, who is the same age, spoke on behalf of the family with her parent's permission.

"She was so happy. Even when she was sad, she always put a smile on her face," Yoselyn Romero said.

Perez was in 9th grade, loved to paint and left behind four siblings.

Her family said she would be remembered for her contagious smile.

"It wasn't fair what happened," Romero said.

The family created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.