Kanye West ending Gap partnership; plans to open his own Yeezy stores

A lawyer for the Chicago rapper says the clothing company breached the partnership

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kanye West is breaking up with the Gap.

A lawyer for the Chicago rapper says the clothing company breached the partnership by not opening branded Yeezy stores and distributing his apparel as originally planned.

Now, West is planning to open his own Yeezy stores.

West has had a history with Gap and even worked at one of its stores in Chicago as a teenager.

