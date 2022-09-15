WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Kanye West ending Gap partnership; plans to open his own Yeezy stores

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
24 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

A lawyer for the Chicago rapper says the clothing company breached the partnership

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kanye West is breaking up with the Gap.

A lawyer for the Chicago rapper says the clothing company breached the partnership by not opening branded Yeezy stores and distributing his apparel as originally planned.

RELATED: Kanye West's Yeezy Gap collection now available at select Chicago area stores

Now, West is planning to open his own Yeezy stores.

West has had a history with Gap and even worked at one of its stores in Chicago as a teenager.

RELATED: Why Kanye West's $1M Yeezys may become the world's most expensive sneaker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.