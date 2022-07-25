CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kanye West's Yeezy Gap line is now available in some local stores.
It's a partnership with Balenciaga.
RELATED: Why Kanye West's $1M Yeezys may become the world's most expensive sneaker
The line is being sold at select Gap stores in the U.S.
You can find the line locally at the store on Southport Avenue in Lakeview, the one at Oakbrook Center and the location at Old Orchard Mall in Skokie.
Kanye West's Yeezy Gap collection now available at select Chicago area stores
KANYE WEST
TOP STORIES
Show More