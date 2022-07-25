kanye west

Kanye West's Yeezy Gap collection now available at select Chicago area stores

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Yeezy Gap available in select stores

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kanye West's Yeezy Gap line is now available in some local stores.

It's a partnership with Balenciaga.

RELATED: Why Kanye West's $1M Yeezys may become the world's most expensive sneaker

The line is being sold at select Gap stores in the U.S.

You can find the line locally at the store on Southport Avenue in Lakeview, the one at Oakbrook Center and the location at Old Orchard Mall in Skokie.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionchicagolakeviewoakbrook terraceskokiekanye westgap
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KANYE WEST
The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia to replace Kanye West at Coachella
Kanye drops out of Coachella Festival, citing ongoing divorce battle
Latest on Kanye West drama, Mike Tyson weed gummies
Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours
TOP STORIES
DUI factor in crash that killed 3-year-old, hurt sister, police say
Man accused in sister's brutal attack mysteriously dies after arrested
Woman killed by ex-husband after talking about divorce on TikTok
59 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings, police say
Chicago Bears helmet: Team unveils new 2022 alternate design
Jason Momoa involved in crash with motorcycle in CA
Suicide number 988 receives more than 96K calls during its launch week
Show More
Gov. Pritzker 'feeling better,' test negative after contracting COVID
FedEx is trimming Sunday deliveries
Polio in US: Do you need a booster shot?
71-year-old man mauled to death by 7 dogs while walking to store
Chicago Weather: Clear to partly cloudy, cooler Sunday night
More TOP STORIES News