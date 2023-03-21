A woman was rescued after her SUV plunged into the Garfield Park Lagoon and Washington, the Chicago Police Department said.

Woman rescued after SUV plunges into Garfield Park Lagoon, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was rescued was after her SUV plunged into a West Side lagoon on Tuesday morning, police said.

She was rescued at about 11 a.m. near Central Park and Washington.

Investigators said the woman lost control of her vehicle and veered into the Garfield Park Lagoon. She was taken to Humboldt Park Hospital in good condition.

The submerged SUV was recovered and towed.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the incident.