Man pulled from Garfield Park Lagoon in critical condition, Chicago police say

Saturday, April 22, 2023 1:48AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is in critical condition after he was pulled from a West Side lagoon on Friday night, Chicago police said.

The Chicago Fire Department and the Chicago Police Department responded to the Garfield Park Lagoon, and officers pulled a man from the water.

The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

