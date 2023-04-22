Man pulled from Garfield Park Lagoon in critical condition, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is in critical condition after he was pulled from a West Side lagoon on Friday night, Chicago police said.

The Chicago Fire Department and the Chicago Police Department responded to the Garfield Park Lagoon, and officers pulled a man from the water.

SEE ALSO | Woman rescued after SUV plunges into Garfield Park Lagoon, police say

The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.