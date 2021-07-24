Community & Events

Vacant Garfield Park lot transformed into temporary outdoor roller rink to deter unwelcomed activity

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Vacant lot transformed into temporary outdoor roller rink

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vacant West Side lot has been transformed into a place for the city's youth to have fun.

The lot at the intersection of North Pulaski Road and West Madison Street in Garfield Park has been known to host unwanted activity. That is, until the Garfield Park Community Plaza repurposed the space into a temporary outdoor roller rink.

"It feels like you're riding a skateboard but with shoes on, with skates on" said Kingston Allen.

Amid some concern about unwelcome activity returning, months of community input lead to the design that opened Friday.

"By being a rink, which harkens back to longtime residents' memories of doing all sorts of positive activities along Madison Avenue," said T.J. Crawford, director of the Garfield Park Rite to Wellness Collaborative.

Fun and safety is the aim, and most importantly, investing in the next generation.

RELATED: North Lawndale peace walk aims to break cycle of violence after 2 mass shootings minutes apart

"To change their hearts and their minds, so that they believe and find value in themselves, that others care about them. They start to think differently about who they are," Crawford added,

The plaza was the destination for a special field trip for some of the students at Holy Family School.

"Being able to be outside and be out with other people, that's just a blessing for these youth out here," said Holy Family School teacher, Dwight Hunter.

Among the students, 10-year-old Demarion Dunning surprised his classmates and his teachers with his skills.

"I told my grandma before go, if you get a call about me breaking my ankle, it's because I'm showing off," Dunning said.

RELATED: AG Merrick Garland meets with top law enforcement officials in Chicago with launch of 'strike force'

The plaza will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, with movies on Friday evening the rest of the summer.

Security and Chicago police officers will also be keeping watch to make sure this newly reclaimed space remains a safe place for families.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagogarfield parkchicago crimecommunity
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Inflation: Why prices are rising on everything from food to gas
Untreatable 'superbug' fungus has spread in 2 US cities, officials say
FBI on alert for fake COVID vaccine cards, tests at Lollapalooza
Search for bodies concludes at FL condo collapse site
Journey to Japan: Exclusive look as country prepares for Olympics
IL reports 1,470 new COVID cases, 4 deaths
Conservation in Chicago's rivers helping fish thrive
Show More
Preliminary 6.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Philippines coast
Video: Yorkie attacked by coyote fights back, protecting young girl
Boy killed in Lawndale shooting looked after visually impaired mother
VIDEO: Man with guns at Chicago hotel 'didn't mean to startle'
Arrest warrants issued in deadly West Dundee road rage incident
More TOP STORIES News