Former CPD Supt. Garry McCarthy named interim chief of Willow Springs police

WILLOW SPRINGS, Ill. (WLS) -- Former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy is getting a new gig in the southwest suburbs.McCarthy has been appointed the interim chief of Willow Springs Police Department. He's expected to be formally introduced at a news conference Thursday."We are confident in his leadership to oversee our police operations because he is an experienced and well-trained professional," Willow Springs Mayor Melissa Neddermeyer said in a press release.McCarthy will fill a vacancy left after Willow Springs' former police chief resigned, officials said.McCarthy served as Rahm Emanuel's first police superintendent from 2011 to 2015, but was forced out in the aftermath of the Laquan McDonald killing.He also failed in a 2019 bid for Chicago mayor.