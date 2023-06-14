Gary fire officials investigating after 2 long-vacant buildings go up in flames, residents say

Gary, IN fire officials are investigating after 2 long-vacant buildings went up in flames, residents said Wednesday morning.

Blazes took place at 11th Avenue and Fillmore Street and on Carolina Street

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Gary fire officials are investigating Wednesday morning after two buildings residents said have long been vacant caught fire.

One of the massive fires was on the corner of 11th Avenue and Fillmore Street.

All that was left Wednesday morning was charred remains.

Video captured huge flames and plumes of smoke shooting into the night sky during the blaze.

Residents said the building was vacant at the time of the fire.

Gary firefighters also battled another large fire in the 600-block of Carolina Street, six minutes from the other scene.

Residents said that fire happened inside a school that's been vacant for decades.

Gary fire officials did not immediately provide information about how the fires started or if they are connected.

It does not appear anyone was hurt in the incidents.