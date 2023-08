The Gary, Indiana police department is searching for Bremen Campbell Jr. The missing person was last seen in July.

Gary, Indiana police searching for missing man last seen in July

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Police in northwest Indiana are searching for a man who hasn't been seen since last month.

Bremen Campbell Jr. disappeared early in the morning, back on July 27 in Gary.

Campbell is described at 5-foot-4 and 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Campbell's family told police the 44-year-old man left without his phone or ID.

Gary police asked anyone with information to call them at 219-881-1209.

Further information was not immediately available.