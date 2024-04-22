Chicago DoorDash driver Elijah Okunola found after missing for nearly a week, family says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have found Elijah Okunola, a DoorDash driver who went missing on April 13, according to his family.

DoorDash said Okunola's last completed delivery was on April 2, though the missing persons bulletin put out by Chicago police has his last contact listed as on April 13.

Police said the 24-year-old was last known to be driving near 55 East Pearson Street in Chicago.

Okunola's older brother said he lives with his mother and sister, and was last seen dropping his mother off at work.

On Monday, his mother told ABC7 Chicago he was found on Friday by police and is back home.

No other information was provided.

