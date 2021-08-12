Baby recovering well after Gary shooting nearly claimed his life

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Baby recovering well after Gary shooting nearly claimed his life

GARY, Ind (WLS) -- A 1-year-old boy is showing few of the effects of the shooting that nearly took his life on a street corner in Gary a week and a half ago.

Emarie Bonner said the bullet that hit her 1-year-old son in the stomach missed his major organs.

"We just heard shooting and got on the ground," she said. "He wasn't crying, so we didn't know he was shot."

RELATED | Gary shooting: Baby, 1, and teen seriously injured by gunfire



Ten days after the shooting, Demontae Hines Jr. is on the mend and acting like any normal, curious, little boy. But while celebrating his survival, his family is also demanding justice.

Demontae was playing with two cousins with their 19-year-old cousin watching them when a gunman approached and started shooting. He fired at least 10 rounds, hitting Demontae and his older cousin.

Community activist Andrew Holmes visited him on Thursday, bringing gifts for the boy and a message for the gunman.

"It took an individual to discharge that weapon," Holmes said. "We could have been laying this baby down. Instead we are lifting him up."

"I don't know where people think shooting is ok, but shooting at innocent kids? No," said Schavon Bonner, his grandmother. "I hope anybody that know anything do the do the right thing."

His mother said Demontae seems like he is back to normal and for that she's grateful. But for her, the ordeal has been incredibly difficult.

Demontae's 19-year-old cousin, who was also shot, spent more than a week in the hospital. He was released Wednesday. His family said they expect him to make a full recovery.

Police have only a broad description of the suspect. So far, no one is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garybabyshootingteen shotchild shot
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'The entire town's flooded': IL town gets 9 inches of rain in 6 hours
Chicago COVID: Top doc says 'no evidence' Lolla a super-spreader
Man loses half his savings in bank transfer scam
Chicago man killed by TN security guard after argument over loud music
Britney Spears' father agrees to step down as her conservator
IL reports 3,114 COVID cases, 24 deaths
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, strong thunderstorm possible
Show More
Chicago man brings Mario Kart game to life!
Lightfoot addresses CPD fallout after fatal shooting CPD officer
Man charged in Gresham shooting that wounded 5: CPD
Officials break ground on new BUILD community center in South Austin
Ella French showed botched CPD raid victim respect: Anjanette Young
More TOP STORIES News