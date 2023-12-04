Gary shooting: Employee shot inside Family Dollar store in Northwest Indiana, police say

There are reports of a Gary shooting at a dollar store on West 25th Avenue on Monday afternoon.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A man was shot while working at a Family Dollar store in Northwest Indiana on Monday afternoon, police said.

Gary police wrapped up their investigation at the scene on Monday afternoon. No one is custody, but it appears that authorities know who they're looking for.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. inside the store near 25th Avenue and Johnson Street in Gary.

Police say a 21-year-old man was working at the business when he was hit by gunfire. The shooting was the result of a personal dispute, police said, adding that it was not from any kind of robbery attempt and that the victim and shooter know each other.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital for treatment, but police have not provided information about his condition.

ABC7 spoke with a man who works nextdoor. He said he heard a single gunshot, and thought it was construction noise.

"I was sitting in my office. I hear one loud boom, and I thought it was, like, they were still remodeling the store. I thought it was like, when they're moving the refrigerator or something like that, but I didn't think it was a gunshot," said Mohammed Abdulla.

Police said the suspect was not at the scene when officers arrived. Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

Police are investigating the shooting and asked anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210.