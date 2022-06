Shooting happens outside stadium after high school graduation: Gary Community School Corporation

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A shooting happened outside a stadium after a high school graduation ceremony in Indiana, the Gary Community School Corporation said.The ceremony was for West Side Leadership Academy graduates. GCSC Manager Dr. Paige McNulty said some were injured in the shooting, which happened outside the RailCats stadium, in her statement.McNulty said the offenders have been apprehended and referred to the incident as "senseless acts of gun violence" that "overshadowed" graduating students' "special moment." Full statement released by GCSC on Facebook: