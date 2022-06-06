shooting

Shooting happens outside stadium after high school graduation: Gary Community School Corporation

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A shooting happened outside a stadium after a high school graduation ceremony in Indiana, the Gary Community School Corporation said.

The ceremony was for West Side Leadership Academy graduates. GCSC Manager Dr. Paige McNulty said some were injured in the shooting, which happened outside the RailCats stadium, in her statement.

McNulty said the offenders have been apprehended and referred to the incident as "senseless acts of gun violence" that "overshadowed" graduating students' "special moment."

Full statement released by GCSC on Facebook:

"A day that was meant for celebration has now been marked by tragedy through senseless acts of gun violence. During the entire graduation, our students conducted themselves in an excellent manner. Meanwhile, the disruptive actions of a few overshadowed their special moment.
Thankfully, the offenders have been apprehended, but it doesn't change the hurt and disappointment our students, families and school community are now feeling. Our prayers are with those injured, and we continue to extend our congratulations to WSLA graduates. They deserve it."

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianafacebookgraduationshots firedgun violenceshootingu.s. & worldguns
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
2 found shot to death in Wheeling, IL; police investigating
18 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings, CPD says
Chicago cop shot, suspect also struck by gunfire; COPA investigating
3 dead, 11 injured after shooting in Philadelphia
TOP STORIES
Chicago cop shot, suspect also struck by gunfire; COPA investigating
Woman buoyed by support after viral Indiana pastor confrontation
2 found shot to death in Wheeling, IL; police investigating
Girl, 14, killed, 8 more injured in shooting in Phoenix strip mall
2 fall onto tracks while fighting at South Side CTA station: police
Family seeks answers after girl shot, killed on birthday on South Side
4-month-old found unresponsive in bed dies, Chicago police say
Show More
Suspect ID'd after judge in Wisconsin killed
3 killed, 14 injured in shooting, crashes near TN nightclub
Officials at airport seize cocaine stashed in wheelchair
Festive pageant, balcony appearance caps queen's Platinum Jubilee
Glenwood Sunday Market returns for 13th season
More TOP STORIES News