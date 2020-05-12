CHICAGO -- It's been five years since King Walker and Diamond Bynum vanished from Gary, and now family is hoping a new age progression image of the boy will lead to new tips.
LaShann Walker and her family refuse to give up hope that one day Walker and Bynum will come home safely.
"I'm still trying to keep the faith that they will be home soon, prayerfully that they are still OK and that someone will give us some answers," she said.
RELATED: Age progression image released of King Walker 4 years after he disappeared with aunt Diamond Bynum in Gary
LaShann is Bynum's mother and King Walker's grandmother. From her South Side home, she clings to her belief that the pair are alive somewhere.
Bynum and Walker disappeared on July 25, 2015 while visiting a relative's home in Gary, Indiana. Bynum, who is developmentally disabled, was 21 at the time. Her toddler nephew was just 2. The family celebrated his 7th birthday Monday.
"I miss their playfulness," said Robet Walker, uncle.
The family also celebrated this week after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shared an age progression image of how King may look now. They hope it could generate new leads.
RELATED: Special needs woman, toddler, still missing in Gary
"You guys could really save a family in need right now, a family that's really split in two and struggling to hang on right now," said relative Malik Walker.
With no new developments in the case, the family wants authorities to take a fresh look at the pair's disappearance. They hope to raise enough money to entice someone with information to come forward, or to hire a private investigator.
Meanwhile, they're pleading for the public's help and have a message for their beloved King and Diamond, wherever they are.
"We miss you and we love you so very much," LaShann said. "We can't wait til you are home with us."
Family of King Walker, Diamond Bynum release new age progression image of boy 5 years after Gary disappearance
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
Group supports families of first responders who died in line of duty, including coronavirus fatalities