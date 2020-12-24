Gary train derailment cleanup stretches into 2nd day, closing roadway

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Cleanup for a train derailment in Gary is continuing on into a second day.Twenty cars of an eastbound Norfolk Southern train derailed Wednesday morning, but the work continued into Thursday.The derailment took place just after 11:30 a.m. and left Route 12 closed each way from Hillcrest Road to Lake Street until further notice.No hazmat was involved and no injuries were reported, a Norfolk Southern Media Relations spokesman said.The train left Chicago on its way to Elkhart. It is 132 cars long, with two locomotives.According to the spokesman, it is anticipated there will be extensive track damage that will need to be repaired once the cars are cleared. There is no estimated time given yet for the cleanup process.Officials asked people to avoid the area as there is large equipment arriving at the scene.