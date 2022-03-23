Free gas giveaway Chicago: As more free fill-ups coming, some officials push back | See locations

WATCH: Lines wrap around blocks at gas stations across city

WATCH: Willie Wilson talks about Chicago free gas giveaway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After Chicago businessman Willie Wilson's first gas giveaway last week created gridlock across the city, a larger one is planned for Thursday.Cars can line up starting at 7 a.m. at 21 locations in Chicago, but not before, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications said Tuesday.Each car can receive up to $50 in free gas, and each station will take in up to 400 cars. Stickers will be handed out to indicate position in line.Chicago police officers are going to be set up throughout the city to help with traffic control.Wilson is planning to donate $1 million worth of gas to help people deal with the surging gas prices.Last week's giveaway of $200,000 in free gas caused massive gridlock in the city.And Thursday's giveaway will also include several locations in the suburbs -- 48 locations in all."We think that it's going to go well, and let's hope that as many people can get gasoline tomorrow as possible," Wilson said Tuesday.But a spokesman for Wilson said they had "a few" suburban locations decide not to participate Thursday "for their own reasons."Those locations include Alsip and the Thorntons in Bellwood and Dixmoor.The Posen Police Department posted to its Facebook page saying the gas giveaway is canceled there, as well.It's all expected to last about four to five hours at each station.The stations will also lower their prices, so more people can partake, Wilson said.Shell at 6129 W. North Ave., ChicagoCitgo at 5103 W. Madison Ave., ChicagoCitgo at 5150 W. Chicago Ave., ChicagoAmoco at 7201 N. Clark St., ChicagoShell at 5230 S. Western Ave., ChicagoSuper Save at 48 E. Garfield Blvd., ChicagoCitgo at 1345 N. Pulaski Road, Chicago9901 S. Halsted St., ChicagoMarathon at 340 S. Sacramento Blvd., ChicagoSuper Save at 11100 S. State St. Chicago9452 S. Cottage Grove Ave., ChicagoCitgo at 6700 S. Cottage Grove Ave., ChicagoBP at 7600 S. Chicago Ave., ChicagoBP at 3955 N. Western Ave., ChicagoCitgo at 501 W. 31st St., ChicagoAmoco at 4401 W. Roosevelt Road, ChicagoBP at 342 E. 35th St., ChicagoShell at 6434 W. Archer Ave., ChicagoBP at 4401 W. 55th St., ChicagoClark at 1201 W. 87th St., ChicagoMobil at 1950 Green Bay Road, EvanstonPhillips at 9340 Irving Park Road, Schiller ParkMobil at 9401 W. Higgins Road, RosemontShell at 2474 Thatcher Ave., River GroveShell at 4555 N. Nagle Ave., Harwood HeightsSuper Save at 101 W. Madison St., MaywoodBP at 11201 W. Cermak Road, WestchesterBP at 5201 W. Cermak Road, CiceroAmoco at 1700 N. Mannheim Road, Stone ParkMobil at 1101 N. La Grange Road, La Grange ParkBP at 17th Avenue and Bataan Drive, BroadviewShell at 3901 S. Harlem Ave., StickneyBP at 1309 N. 25th Ave., Melrose ParkBP at 1601 Oak Park Ave., BerwynFalcon at 18280 S. Pulaski Road, Country Club HillsCitgo at 13801 S. Halsted St., RiverdaleExxon Mobil at 1421 E. Sibley Blvd., DoltonBP at 15857 S. Halsted St., HarveyCitgo at 15221 S. Halsted St., PhoenixBP at 5548 W. 159th St., Oak ForestCitgo at 11901 S. Marshfield Ave., Calumet ParkShell at 385 Sauk Trail, Park ForestBP at 17450 Kedzie Ave., Hazel CrestGoLo at 4005 W. 135th St., RobbinsFalcon at 8702 S. Roberts Road, Hickory HillsShell at 2401 Lincoln Highway, Olympia Fields