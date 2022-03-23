Free gas giveaway Chicago: As more free fill-ups coming, some officials push back | See locations

gas prices

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After Chicago businessman Willie Wilson's first gas giveaway last week created gridlock across the city, a larger one is planned for Thursday.

Cars can line up starting at 7 a.m. at 21 locations in Chicago, but not before, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications said Tuesday.

Each car can receive up to $50 in free gas, and each station will take in up to 400 cars. Stickers will be handed out to indicate position in line.

Chicago police officers are going to be set up throughout the city to help with traffic control.

Wilson is planning to donate $1 million worth of gas to help people deal with the surging gas prices.

Last week's giveaway of $200,000 in free gas caused massive gridlock in the city.

And Thursday's giveaway will also include several locations in the suburbs -- 48 locations in all.

"We think that it's going to go well, and let's hope that as many people can get gasoline tomorrow as possible," Wilson said Tuesday.

But a spokesman for Wilson said they had "a few" suburban locations decide not to participate Thursday "for their own reasons."

Those locations include Alsip and the Thorntons in Bellwood and Dixmoor.

The Posen Police Department posted to its Facebook page saying the gas giveaway is canceled there, as well.

SEE MORE: Chicago free gas giveaway: Businessman Willie Wilson offering $200K in fill-ups across city

It's all expected to last about four to five hours at each station.

The stations will also lower their prices, so more people can partake, Wilson said.

Participating Gas Stations: Free Gas Starting at 7 a.m. Thursday until $1 million is exhausted



Austin
Shell at 6129 W. North Ave., Chicago

South Austin
Citgo at 5103 W. Madison Ave., Chicago
Citgo at 5150 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago

Rogers Park
Amoco at 7201 N. Clark St., Chicago

Gage Park
Shell at 5230 S. Western Ave., Chicago

Washington Park
Super Save at 48 E. Garfield Blvd., Chicago

Humboldt Park
Citgo at 1345 N. Pulaski Road, Chicago

Fernwood

9901 S. Halsted St., Chicago

East Garfield Park
Marathon at 340 S. Sacramento Blvd., Chicago

Roseland
Super Save at 11100 S. State St. Chicago
9452 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Chicago

Park Manor
Citgo at 6700 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Chicago

Grand Crossing
BP at 7600 S. Chicago Ave., Chicago

North Center
BP at 3955 N. Western Ave., Chicago

Bridgeport
Citgo at 501 W. 31st St., Chicago

Lawndale
Amoco at 4401 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago

The Gap
BP at 342 E. 35th St., Chicago

Garfield Ridge
Shell at 6434 W. Archer Ave., Chicago

West Elsdon
BP at 4401 W. 55th St., Chicago

Gresham
Clark at 1201 W. 87th St., Chicago

Cook County

North Suburbs
Mobil at 1950 Green Bay Road, Evanston
Phillips at 9340 Irving Park Road, Schiller Park
Mobil at 9401 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont

Shell at 2474 Thatcher Ave., River Grove
Shell at 4555 N. Nagle Ave., Harwood Heights

West Suburbs
Super Save at 101 W. Madison St., Maywood
BP at 11201 W. Cermak Road, Westchester
BP at 5201 W. Cermak Road, Cicero
Amoco at 1700 N. Mannheim Road, Stone Park
Mobil at 1101 N. La Grange Road, La Grange Park
BP at 17th Avenue and Bataan Drive, Broadview
Shell at 3901 S. Harlem Ave., Stickney
BP at 1309 N. 25th Ave., Melrose Park
BP at 1601 Oak Park Ave., Berwyn

South Suburbs
Falcon at 18280 S. Pulaski Road, Country Club Hills
Citgo at 13801 S. Halsted St., Riverdale
Exxon Mobil at 1421 E. Sibley Blvd., Dolton
BP at 15857 S. Halsted St., Harvey
Citgo at 15221 S. Halsted St., Phoenix
BP at 5548 W. 159th St., Oak Forest
Citgo at 11901 S. Marshfield Ave., Calumet Park
Shell at 385 Sauk Trail, Park Forest
BP at 17450 Kedzie Ave., Hazel Crest
GoLo at 4005 W. 135th St., Robbins
Falcon at 8702 S. Roberts Road, Hickory Hills
Shell at 2401 Lincoln Highway, Olympia Fields

