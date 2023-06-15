Geneva shooting investigation: Man and woman killed inside home on Pebble Beach Court

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- Geneva police are investigating a shooting that killed a man and a woman inside a home on Pebble Beach Court Wednesday.

Police said they got a panicked 911 call from inside the house just before 5:30 p.m. which they believe came from someone related to the situation, saying there had been gunshots. When officers responded they found an adult woman dead and an adult man in unknown condition. Police said the man later died.

Police said one victim was found inside the home while another was found outside the home near a silver vehicle that is also part of the investigation.

"Right now it's a death investigation until we can determine what happened in that home," said Chief Eric Passarelli. "Right now, we just don't know."

Police said a gun was recovered from the scene but have not commented any further on how the two people died.

Police said they are working to determine the relationship between the two people.

A neighbor told ABC7 Eyewitness News that they did not hear anything at the time police said the incident happened. Instead, they heard helicopters and came outside to find a huge police presence.

"My neighbor came over, knocked on my door and said, 'Mike come out side, take a look,'" said neighbor Mike Sloan. "I come out and there's 25 to 30 police cars up and down the street, not a very big street. There's a cul-de-sac down at the end. Helicopters... they're running through the backyard."

Sloan said he'd just seen his female neighbor and her daughter Tuesday for the first time in months.

"I came back and was walking my dogs this Morning, yesterday morning and I ran into her. ...I hope... I hope ... hope it's not true," he said.

No further information has been released.

