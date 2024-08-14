Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff in Chicago for fundraisers ahead of the 2024 Chicago DNC

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff made a whirlwind stop in Chicago Wednesday to fundraise for the Harris-Walz ticket ahead of the DNC.

Emhoff is attending three different private fundraising events today, two in the city and one in the suburbs.

First he spoke to donors at a private residence in the West Loop, with U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) reportedly in attendance. Emhoff then traveled to a high rise building in the 600-block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, arriving around 4:15 p.m. for another private fundraiser.

His last and biggest stop will be in Glencoe, where he is expected to address perhaps hundreds of supporters at a private location near a synagogue.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Milwaukee confirmed Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz will hold a rally in the Wisconsin city Tuesday, during the DNC, hoping to capitalize on the momentum they're building in the swing state.

Emhoff will also join his wife on a bus tour kicking off Sunday in Pennsylvania that will take them to the Democratic Convention in Chicago.

The DNC is being held at the United Center and McCormick Place from Aug. 19 to 22.