Newsviews: Activist William Calloway, Pastor Chris Harris talk about what comes next after protests

Nearly 2 weeks ago, George Floyd died from a Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for almost 9 minutes. A bystander recorded it all, including the moment Floyd told officers he couldn't breathe.The next day protests began.Since then, people have been marching through the streets of cities across the country, demanding change and angry that another African American has died at the hands of police.This week on Newsviews we're talking with Chicago activist William Calloway, who helped get the Laquan McDonald shooting video released and Pastor Chris Harris from Bright Star Church in Chicago.Harris organized a demonstration that brought together more than 10,000 people from the Christian, Catholic, Muslim, Jewish and Bahai Faith communities.