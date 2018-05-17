Georgia man charged in Ogilvie suspicious package incident

A man who allegedly left suspicious packages on a platform at Ogilvie Transportation Center was arrested by Metra police and charged in the incident. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man who allegedly left suspicious packages on a platform at Ogilvie Transportation Center was arrested by Metra police and charged in the incident.

Metra police said Rajender Chandani, 46, of Hogansville, Ga., was taken into custody by patrol officers around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday after they saw him re-enter the station. Metra detectives who had been surveilling him told the officers he was headed back in. Chandani was arrested without incident, police said.

Ogilvie was evacuated and no trains were allowed in or out of the station for more than 2 hours Wednesday after Chandani allegedly had a short conversation with a station worker and left two bags unattended near an information booth in the platform area.

That employee told Metra police, who called in Chicago police for assistance. Ogilvie re-opened after the suspicious packages were cleared.

Chandani was being held by CPD on a disorderly conduct charge. Metra police said additional charges are pending against him.

Investigators are still looking into why Chandani allegedly left the bags on the platform.
